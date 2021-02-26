    Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors: 'Chatter' Going Around That Rockets Could Move Star

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2021

    Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo passes against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
    Nell Redmond/Associated Press

    Victor Oladipo has only been a member of the Houston Rockets for one month, but the two-time All-Star might not want to get comfortable in his new home. 

    On the latest episode of the Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com), there's "chatter" around the NBA that Oladipo could be moved by the Rockets before the March 25 trade deadline. 

    Houston acquired Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 14 as part of the multiteam trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. 

    The early returns for Oladipo and the Rockets after the trade were strong. He scored a season-high 32 points on 13-of-23 shooting in his debut for the team on Jan. 18 against the Chicago Bulls. 

    The Rockets won seven of eight games from Jan. 22-Feb. 4 to move over .500 with an 11-10 record. They have fallen off a cliff since that time, having lost nine straight games. 

    Oladipo missed five of six games from Feb. 9-22 with a foot injury. He returned to the lineup on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 17 points on 8-of-20 shooting in a 112-96 loss. 

    With Houston owning the second-worst record in the Western Conference (11-19) and having already moved Harden, the organization has every reason to sell leading up to the deadline. 

    Oladipo is in the final season of his current contract and is still struggling to find his form since returning from the ruptured quad tendon he suffered in January 2019. The 28-year-old is averaging 19 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists with a 40.1 field-goal percentage in 21 games this season between the Pacers and Rockets. 

