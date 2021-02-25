Clippers Trade Rumors: LAC Seeking Veteran Point Guard Ahead of Deadline

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to add a veteran point guard before the NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears (at the 3:40 mark).

Spears proposed George Hill as an option for the Clippers, who are 23-10 with Patrick Beverley leading at the position.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

