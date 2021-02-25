Clippers Trade Rumors: LAC Seeking Veteran Point Guard Ahead of Deadline

Clippers Trade Rumors: LAC Seeking Veteran Point Guard Ahead of DeadlineFebruary 26, 2021
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to add a veteran point guard before the NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears (at the 3:40 mark).
Spears proposed George Hill as an option for the Clippers, who are 23-10 with Patrick Beverley leading at the position.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Brad Stevens Sums Up C's Slump
'I had a root canal and my identity stolen last week...those were two of my better days in the last eight days'