    Clippers Trade Rumors: LAC Seeking Veteran Point Guard Ahead of Deadline

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 26, 2021

    The retired jerseys of late Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant hangs above the arena next to a projected logo of the Los Angeles Clippers prior to an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
    Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to add a veteran point guard before the NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears (at the 3:40 mark). 

    Spears proposed George Hill as an option for the Clippers, who are 23-10 with Patrick Beverley leading at the position. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

