Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann Among Investors in Digital Card Company Sorare

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann is among the investors in digital football card company Sorare, which announced on Thursday it had secured $50 million in Series A funding.

Sorare stated it has received support from both venture capital firms like Benchmark and Accel, as well as individuals such as Griezmann, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, former AC Milan striker Oliver Bierhoff, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and famed investor Gary Vaynerchuk.

The company said it will use the money to accelerate the hiring of a world-class team, onboard the top 20 football leagues in the world and launch a mobile application.

"We'll be using this new funding to propel our vision forward," it wrote in the announcement. "Our mission is to create 'The game within The game.' We are transforming online football fandom and giving fans like us the power to own the game they love."

The Sorare market has already taken off, with a card featuring Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo going for over $100,000 in a Sunday auction:

Along with being collectibles, the cards are also usable for fantasy football and other games within the Sorare universe.