LeBron James on Lakers' 4-Game Losing Streak: 'We Hit a Rough Patch'

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James described the team's current four-game losing streak, including a 114-89 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, as a "rough patch."

"It's a tough stretch for us," James told reporters. "You know this won't define who we will be for the rest of the season and for the long haul. That's for sure."

