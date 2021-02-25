    LeBron James on Lakers' 4-Game Losing Streak: 'We Hit a Rough Patch'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wipes his face during a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Wizards won 127-124 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James described the team's current four-game losing streak, including a 114-89 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, as a "rough patch."

    "It's a tough stretch for us," James told reporters. "You know this won't define who we will be for the rest of the season and for the long haul. That's for sure."

                     

