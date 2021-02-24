Heat Rumors: Blake Griffin, DeMarcus Cousins Among Players on Miami's Radar

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are reportedly considering adding Blake Griffin and DeMarcus Cousins as they look to bolster their roster for the second half of the season.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Heat could pursue Cousins once he clears waivers from the Houston Rockets and would consider Griffin if he's ultimately waived by the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons are sitting Griffin as they pursue a potential trade after mutually agreeing to part ways. It's unlikely any team will be willing to take on Griffin's $39 million salary (player option) for the 2021-22 season, so it's considered a matter of time before Griffin and the Pistons reach a buyout.

With the trade deadline still a month away, adding Cousins may be the more immediate-impact move. Cousins averaged 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 25 games with the Rockets, showing a clear loss of lateral quickness after suffering an Achilles tear and ACL tear since January 2018. The four-time All-Star shot just 37.6 percent from the floor overall in Houston.

The Heat are currently 14-17, sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended Wednesday, they would be part of a play-in to determine the final two seeds in the East.

For a team coming off a surprising run to the NBA Finals in the bubble, it's been a disappointment.

Griffin and Cousins are both flashier names than effective basketball players at this point in their careers, but both can be productive in limited minutes.