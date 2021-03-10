    Report: Quinn Cook to Sign 10-Day Cavs Contract After Being Waived by Lakers

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 11, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' Quinn Cook gestures from the court during the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Quinn Cook is headed to Cleveland.

    The Cavaliers agreed to a 10-day contract with the point guard on Wednesday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. The Los Angeles Lakers initially waived the 27-year-old in November and re-signed him one month later, but they waived him again on February 24.

    In his second season with the Lakers, Cook appeared in 16 games and scored an average of 2.1 points per game in 3.9 minutes per outing.

    The Duke product was more of a factor during the Lakers' run to the NBA title last season, when he appeared in 44 games for an average of 11.5 minutes and 5.1 points per game.

    He'll now join a Cavs team entering the second half of the season 14-22 and four games out of last place in the Eastern Conference. Cook can provide some depth in the backcourt with Matthew Dellavedova still unable to return to the court and Darius Garland considered day-to-day (groin).  

    Cook previously played for the Golden State Warriors for two seasons, after beginning his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans

