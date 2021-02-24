Devin Booker Replaces Injured Anthony Davis on 2021 NBA All-Star Roster

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was an All-Star snub for all of one day.

Booker was one of the notable omissions when the All-Star Game reserves were announced on Tuesday, but the NBA announced Wednesday he will be an injury replacement for Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis.

Davis has not played since Feb. 14 while sidelined with an Achilles injury.

Booker was one of a number of candidates in the Western Conference who did not make the initial rosters despite having strong cases. DeMar DeRozan, Mike Conley Jr., De'Aaron Fox and Brandon Ingram could also have been deemed snubs in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday's roster announcement.

However, it was the Suns guard who earned a shout out from the King:

Phoenix has not made the playoffs since the 2009-10 campaign but is on the verge of changing that this season led by the trio of Chris Paul, Booker and Deandre Ayton. Paul was also named to the All-Star Game and is the veteran leader for the team, but Booker is the go-to scorer on the wing.

He is averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds behind 50.1 percent shooting from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range.

Not only do Suns fans have a playoff contender to pull for this season, they will be able to watch multiple All-Stars from their team for the first time since Steve Nash was leading the way:

Booker also made the All-Star Game last season, which was his first career selection.

He played for Team LeBron and helped lead his squad to a 157-155 victory over Team Giannis with six points and four rebounds.