Domingo German Apologizes to Yankees for Domestic Violence Suspension

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German apologized Wednesday to the Steinbrenner family, the MLB club's owners and the organization as a whole for his actions leading to an 81-game suspension for a violation of the league's domestic violence policy.

"I want to sincerely apologize, I have made mistakes that I am not proud of," German told reporters. "I understand I am responsible for putting myself in that position."

German was reinstated by MLB in October but he wasn't eligible to play for the Yankees during last year's playoffs. The team was eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays in the Division Series.

Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reported Sunday new details emerged about what led to the suspension as the 28-year-old Dominican Republic native arrived to spring training.

German allegedly became "physically violent toward his girlfriend" while intoxicated and slapped her during a charity event involving former Yankees starter CC Sabathia in September 2019, per Adler.

The MLB investigation also focused on his actions at the couple's home later in the night, when he allegedly became "angry and belligerent," leading his girlfriend to hide in a locked room and call the wife of another player, with German's teammate arriving at the house to calm him down, according to The Athletic report.

No police report was made and no charges were filed.

New York relief pitcher Zack Britton spoke out against German's reported actions as spring training opened:

"Zack Britton has every right to his opinion. I spoke to him personally, and it was a good conversation; we are good teammates," German said Wednesday. "He gave me really good advice, and we still have the same relationship inside and outside the clubhouse."

The right-hander made his Yanks debut in 2017. He's posted a 4.52 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 273 strikeouts in 243 innings across 55 career appearances (38 starts).

He's expected to slide into the bottom portion of the Yankees' starting rotation behind Gerrit Cole, Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon to open the 2021 season.