Lakers' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2021 NBA Season

The Lakers are built to go as far as James and Davis can take them. Considering the pair has clobbered opponents by a gargantuan plus-14.6 net rating across 517 minutes together, that could be very far.

But they need to be healthy and fresh to make that happen.

On the health front, all eyes are on Davis and his return from a right-calf strain. An initial timetable had the big fella down for at least four weeks—he last suited up Feb. 14—and it doesn't sound like that time frame is accelerating.

"He's not allowed to run around the court obviously," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. "So it's really just about strengthening the leg around the calf, and he's able to lift upper body. I think that's his focal point right now."

While James has mostly avoided the injury bug, his workload is increasing. He has topped 40 minutes four times in February and is averaging 38.2 minutes for the month. But the 36-year-old swingman dismissed the notion he should trim his floor time or take any rest days.

"I'm here to work," James told reporters. "I'm here to punch my clock in and be available to my teammates, and if I'm hurt or if I'm not feeling well, then we can look at it then."