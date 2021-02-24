USWNT vs. Argentina: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2021 SheBelieves Cup

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The United States women's national team can lock up the SheBelieves Cup with a victory against the lowest-ranked nation in the four-squad tournament.

The Americans, who are No. 1 in the FIFA world rankings, take on joint-31st Argentina in the competition finale on Wednesday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Vlatko Andonovski's team defeated Canada and Brazil to top the table with six points. The only way the USWNT can lose first place is if it falls unexpectedly to Argentina.

However, an upset victory does not seem to be in the cards for the South American side, which has not beaten the USWNT in three previous meetings and carries a minus-four goal differential into the game.

USWNT vs. Argentina Info

Date: Wednesday, February 24

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports app

Odds: Updated odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook



Preview

The USWNT has come through two hard-fought wins against Canada and Brazil, both top-10 teams in the world and leading contenders to win gold at the Summer Olympics.

The host nation has not conceded a goal in the tournament, either, and the expectation is that it will do the same on Wednesday.

Argentina, who replaced Japan in the tournament, was outscored 5-1 across its games against Brazil and Canada, but its defense did improve in the second game by holding the Canadians to a single tally.

While that achievement is notable, Canada is without a handful of its top stars, including Christine Sinclair and Kadeisha Buchanan, due to injuries and clubs not releasing players.

Wednesday's match against the USWNT will test the South Americans' defensive mettle once more, and it may be a tough task with it being the third game in less than a week.

The USWNT players on the field against La Albiceleste will have two motivating factors: The first will be to complete a perfect tournament run, while the other is earning spots on the Olympic roster.

Only 18 players will be chosen by Andonovski, and with so much depth across the talent pool, it will be hard for even the most experienced players to make the squad for Japan.

USWNT defender Tierna Davidson outlined just how competitive the Olympic roster fight is, per Julia Poe of the Orlando Sentinel.

"It is very daunting to consider how many players that are so high quality in this environment, and how few players make an Olympic roster," she said. "It's hard to think about it and to place myself among the 18."

The USWNT squad has lost one member after Catarina Macario was recalled by Lyon in a deal that was prearranged between the French club and the international team.

Andonovski could choose to use some rotation in attack after he started Christen Press and Alex Morgan and brought Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe off the bench against Brazil.

He could also give No. 1 goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher a rest and hand Jane Campbell or Casey Murphy a chance to shine.

Regardless of which players make the starting 11 on Wednesday, the USWNT should be able to roll against a much weaker opponent to wrap what it hopes will be the first of a few trophies in 2021.

Statistics obtained from USSoccer.com.

