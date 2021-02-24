Orlando City's Jonathan Suarez-Cortes Arrested, Charged with Sexual Battery

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Osceola County, Florida deputy sheriffs have arrested and charged Orlando City SC defender Jonathan Suarez-Cortes and his brother, Rafael Saurez, with sexual battery.

Per Katie Rice and Davis Harris of the Orlando Sentinel, the two brothers are accused of raping a woman in their Kissimmee, Florida apartment.

Per Rice and Harris, the affidavit said a woman was drinking for about two hours with Suarez-Cortes and his brother at TopGolf on Sunday. The woman and a friend went with the brothers to their apartment where they played beer pong.

According to the affidavit, at the apartment, the woman said she began having consensual sex with Rafael Suarez in his room before he let his brother into the room. Per Rice and Harris, Suarez-Cortes "said that he wanted 'in on the fun,' the affidavit said. The woman told them both 'no,' but Suarez-Cortes forced her to perform a sex act on him, even after she tried to pull away, and told his brother to resume having sex with her, the affidavit said."

Per Rice and Harris, the woman left the apartment with a friend, "who she later confided in Monday and who encouraged her to contact law enforcement."

The brothers appeared in court Wednesday, and a judge set the bond for each man at $20,000.

MLS announced that it has suspended Suarez-Cortes pending investigations from the league and Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Orlando City SC also released a statement:

"Orlando City SC became aware that defender Jonathan Suárez was arrested in Osceola County. The Club takes these allegations very seriously and is currently gathering more information. No further comment will be provided by the Club until additional investigation of the alleged incident is complete."

Suarez-Cortes, 24, is on loan from Queretaro FC of Liga MX. The Anaheim native arrived at Orlando this month.