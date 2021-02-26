Storylines and Things to Watch for the FCS Spring Season

0 of 7

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Now that you've caught your breath after Alabama toppled Ohio State for the national championship just a few weeks back, we hope you've caught your second wind.

It's time for college football again.

And, no, we're not talking about spring practice. This is the real deal.

While FBS programs across the country are getting ready to kick things back into gear for the 15-practice spring session and on the heels of recruiting season ending with national signing day, the FCS is about to start an unprecedented spring season.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the "little brothers" to be in the spotlight. If you love the sport, you're going to really enjoy watching some quality football teams suit up and take action. But you probably don't know as much about it, right?

That's why you need a study guide for the FCS season.