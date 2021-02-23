    LeBron James: Devin Booker, Damian Lillard Are NBA's Most Disrespected Players

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of a preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    The NBA All-Star reserves were named Tuesday, and LeBron James was not happy with one snub: Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker. 

    He also thought that Damian Lillard, who was named a reserve but didn't get voted in as a starter, is widely disrespected:

    The full reserves are as follows:

    The starters from the Western Conference are James, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry. The Eastern Conference starters are Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bradley Beal. 

    James and Durant will serve as the two captains for the event.

    Based on his comments, James might have his eye on Lillard for his team. Booker could also sneak in if he gets named to the All-Star Game as Anthony Davis' injury replacement.

