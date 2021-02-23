Nets' Kevin Durant Expected to Return from Injury Before All-Star Break

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to return from a back injury ahead of the All-Star break, head coach Steve Nash told reporters on Tuesday:

Durant has been out since Feb. 14, missing four games of Brooklyn's West Coast road trip.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for March 7 in Atlanta. Durant has already been named a starter and captain for the contest.

The 32-year-old is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Brooklyn has been able to weather his absence lately as the team carries a six-game winning streak into a home game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday—the Nets' first game at Barclays Center since Feb. 10.

With Brooklyn (20-12) locked in a battle for the Atlantic Division with the Philadelphia 76ers (20-11), it makes sense the Nets would want their Big Three healthy and on the floor together as soon as possible.

Nash does have a bit of leeway thanks to the upcoming schedule.

Including Tuesday's game with the Kings, four of the Nets' next five games come against teams under .500 with only a game at the San Antonio Spurs on March 1 providing a matchup against a winning team.

The sooner Durant gets back, the better for Brooklyn. However, the Nets just won't rush the process.