    Nets' Kevin Durant Expected to Return from Injury Before All-Star Break

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant brings the ball up against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to return from a back injury ahead of the All-Star break, head coach Steve Nash told reporters on Tuesday: 

    Durant has been out since Feb. 14, missing four games of Brooklyn's West Coast road trip.

    The All-Star Game is scheduled for March 7 in Atlanta. Durant has already been named a starter and captain for the contest. 

    The 32-year-old is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Brooklyn has been able to weather his absence lately as the team carries a six-game winning streak into a home game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday—the Nets' first game at Barclays Center since Feb. 10. 

    With Brooklyn (20-12) locked in a battle for the Atlantic Division with the Philadelphia 76ers (20-11), it makes sense the Nets would want their Big Three healthy and on the floor together as soon as possible. 

    Nash does have a bit of leeway thanks to the upcoming schedule. 

    Including Tuesday's game with the Kings, four of the Nets' next five games come against teams under .500 with only a game at the San Antonio Spurs on March 1 providing a matchup against a winning team. 

    The sooner Durant gets back, the better for Brooklyn. However, the Nets just won't rush the process. 

