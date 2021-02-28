Gordon Hayward Out for Hornets vs. Kings with Hand Injury

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will miss Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a right hand contusion.

The team had previously listed Hayward as doubtful.

The 30-year-old has been limited by hand injuries this season, suffering an avulsion fracture in December before reaggravating the problem in February.

After he dealt with leg injuries during his time with the Boston Celtics, any additional issues could be a concern for the veteran.

Hayward makes a major impact when healthy, averaging 21.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 2020-21.

The Butler product has been a go-to option offensively for a team fighting for a playoff spot, justifying the four-year, $120 million contract he received in the offseason. The 11-year NBA veteran has also provided much-needed experience for an otherwise young roster.

Depth is a question mark for Charlotte this season, though, and the problem gets even worse when Hayward is less than 100 percent.

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier can help pick up the scoring slack, but the team will need more from bench players such as Malik Monk and Caleb Martin on the wing.