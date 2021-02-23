    Aaron Boone: Domingo German Addressing Yankees Helped Start a Conversation

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021

    New York Yankees' Domingo German, left, warms up during a spring training baseball workout Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German recently spoke with teammates about the domestic violence allegations that led to his suspension for the entire 2020 season.

    Manager Aaron Boone said German addressed pitchers and catchers and position players separately. 

    "It was a good step; something that was important to happen and gave everyone a chance to really start that conversation," Boone told reporters. "I feel like he has his teammates' support, and we'll see how that manifests itself over the coming days and weeks."

    German was placed on administrative leave in September 2019, missing the remainder of that regular season and playoffs before being suspended an additional 63 games in 2020, which comprised the entire COVID-19-shortened campaign. The 28-year-old recently released a statement Sunday saying he looked forward to addressing the matter with teammates:

    "It is important to me that I have the opportunity to speak directly with my teammates, both individually and collectively and address them face to face before I speak to the media and our fans.

    "This process has begun but more time is needed, especially since half our team has yet to report to spring training. I recognize that speaking publicly will be an important step for me and I will do so in the upcoming days."

         

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Gerrit Cole Reacts to Kevin Mather's Comments

      Gerrit Cole Reacts to Kevin Mather's Comments
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Gerrit Cole Reacts to Kevin Mather's Comments

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      It's Time to Put Respect on Brett Gardner’s Name

      It's Time to Put Respect on Brett Gardner’s Name
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      It's Time to Put Respect on Brett Gardner’s Name

      Jake Devin
      via Pinstripe Alley

      JBJ Has 'A Couple' Contract Offers, J.D. Martinez Says

      JBJ Has 'A Couple' Contract Offers, J.D. Martinez Says
      MLB logo
      MLB

      JBJ Has 'A Couple' Contract Offers, J.D. Martinez Says

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Trea Turner on Nats Contract Talks: I'd Love to Play My Entire Career Here

      Trea Turner on Nats Contract Talks: I'd Love to Play My Entire Career Here
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Trea Turner on Nats Contract Talks: I'd Love to Play My Entire Career Here

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report