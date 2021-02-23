Aaron Boone: Domingo German Addressing Yankees Helped Start a Conversation

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German recently spoke with teammates about the domestic violence allegations that led to his suspension for the entire 2020 season.

Manager Aaron Boone said German addressed pitchers and catchers and position players separately.

"It was a good step; something that was important to happen and gave everyone a chance to really start that conversation," Boone told reporters. "I feel like he has his teammates' support, and we'll see how that manifests itself over the coming days and weeks."

German was placed on administrative leave in September 2019, missing the remainder of that regular season and playoffs before being suspended an additional 63 games in 2020, which comprised the entire COVID-19-shortened campaign. The 28-year-old recently released a statement Sunday saying he looked forward to addressing the matter with teammates:

"It is important to me that I have the opportunity to speak directly with my teammates, both individually and collectively and address them face to face before I speak to the media and our fans.

"This process has begun but more time is needed, especially since half our team has yet to report to spring training. I recognize that speaking publicly will be an important step for me and I will do so in the upcoming days."



