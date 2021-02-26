Building the Perfect College Football Offense in 2021

0 of 4

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

During the last two seasons, LSU and Alabama have proved that an elite offense can be overwhelming. Defense can still win championships, but offense does in the modern era too.

Previously, B/R handpicked the best defenders who are returning in 2021 to assemble the strongest unit possible. This offense, led by North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and three Ohio State Buckeyes, is the counterpart to that defense.

We assembled this offense to excel in the passing game—the most important factor of success in the modern era—yet still have a reliable and explosive rushing attack.

Lincoln Riley and Steve Sarkisian would temporarily set aside a budding rivalry as head coaches of Oklahoma and Texas, respectively, to engineer this prolific offense.