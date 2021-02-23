    Taijuan Walker Says He Won't Wear Jersey No. 00 out of Respect to Mr. Met

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021

    Mr Met distributes t-shirts to fans during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field Thursday, June 1, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Taijuan Walker will have to change his number upon joining the New York Mets, but it's not because another player already claimed it.

    "Mr. Met is double zero," Walker told reporters Tuesday.

    Walker wore No. 00 last year with the Toronto Blue Jays but will switch to No. 99 in 2021, a number he had with the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.

    It's not uncommon for new players to have to switch numbers to accommodate those already on the roster, but changing because of a mascot might be tougher for some to swallow. Then again, Mr. Met has seniority considering he has been with the organization since making his debut in 1964.

    Tony Clark is the only player in Mets history to wear double zero in 2003, but he later switched to 52 out of respect for the lovable mascot.

