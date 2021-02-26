Predicting the Best CBB Teams That Could Crash and Burn to Miss March Madness

0 of 7

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

By the end of a normal February, teams projected for a No. 10 seed or better in the men's NCAA tournament are practically locks to get in.

In 2018, I had a projected bracket publish Feb. 27. Every team on the top 10 seed lines earned a bid. The following year, all but one of the top 39 teams from my Feb. 25 projection got in. The exception was my No. 36 overall squad, TCU, which went 2-4 in its last six games, including a bad loss, and still got a No. 1 seed in the NIT.

I write that not to toot my own horn but to show that it's highly unusual for a projected single-digit seed to fall out of the field in two weeks' time.

Even St. John's couldn't blow it two years ago. The Red Storm were No. 30 overall (a No. 8 seed) in my final February projection, and they ended the regular season with three consecutive losses (by 33 combined points) to teams that did not make the NCAA tournament and then lost by 32 in the Big East quarterfinals. The Johnnies still squeaked in as the last at-large team.

This year could be different, though.

That St. John's squad entered its woeful finish at 20-8 with five Quadrant 1 wins and no particularly awful losses. But this year's resumes in the projected Nos. 7-10 seed range include 12-6 Florida, 14-10 Maryland and 17-4 San Diego State, the latter of which is 0-3 vs. Quadrant 1.

With so much less information on the resumes than usual, each remaining data point will carry additional weight.

So, which safe-looking teams are still in bubble trouble? These squads are projected for a No. 10 seed* or better (aside from a few lower-seeded mid-majors) that maybe shouldn't book a flight to Indiana for the NCAA tournament just yet.

Projected seeds are based on Wednesday's Bracket Matrix refresh. Beyond the initial mid-majors batch, teams are listed in alphabetical order.

*Xavier was technically a No. 10 seed in the Wednesday refresh, but only by a slim margin. Following Wednesday night's loss to Providence, we are assuming the Musketeers will drop below the consensus No. 10 line by the time this publishes. Though they are not featured here, know that Xavier is in bubble trouble.