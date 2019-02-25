2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

7 of 8

Just Missed: North Carolina Tar Heels

It'd be hard to ask for a better week than the one North Carolina just had. Put a Zion Williamson-sized asterisk on the first game if it helps you sleep at night, but the Tar Heels won at Duke by 16 before an 18-point home win over Florida State.

They now have seven Quadrant 1 wins and nary a loss in a game outside that group.

And here's a fun fact that I cannot recall seeing in all of my years doing bracketology: North Carolina has already faced all four teams currently projected for a No. 1 seed, beating Duke and Gonzaga and losing to Kentucky and Virginia. The Heels also lost to Michigan earlier this season, and one could make a strong case for the Wolverines as a No. 1 seed, too.

North Carolina should win its next three (vs. Syracuse, at Clemson, at Boston College) before the rematch with Duke on March 9. Depending on how that game and the ACC tournament shake out, don't rule out the possibility of three No. 1 seeds from this conference.

No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky almost made the jump to a No. 1 seed last week, and Tennessee's loss to LSU paved the way for the Wildcats to climb back to the top line for the first time since the preseason.

In the past 10 weeks, Kentucky has wins over North Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi State (twice), Auburn (twice) and Florida. After beating no one worth mentioning in their first 10 games, the Wildcats incredibly have nine Quadrant 1 victories and one of the best resumes in the country.

They do still have the rematch at Tennessee this coming Saturday, but even if they lose that game, they'd still be in good shape for a No. 1 seed if they come back and win the SEC tournament.

No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers

This week easily could have been a bit of a mess for Virginia. The Cavaliers had to play road games against both Virginia Tech and Louisville—two of the six best teams in the ACC by all accounts. But the Wahoos shut down VT's potent three-point attack (3-of-28), and the pack-line defense limited Louisville to just five two-pointers and six free throws.

In typical Virginia fashion, it didn't score 65 in either game, yet the outcome wasn't in doubt at any point in the final five minutes.

Following those wins, it was at least tempting to vault Virginia back ahead of Duke. However, the head-to-head sweep served as a tiebreaker between two strong ACC resumes. If they meet for the third time in the ACC championship game, that may determine who gets the No. 1 seed in the East Region and who goes to the South Region.

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

I'm not going to sit here and try to convince you that the home loss to North Carolina—after Williamson left with an injury 30 seconds into the game—doesn't matter. It does. The Tar Heels played well, Duke shot horribly and we all sort of overlooked how impressive that UNC performance was.

But I'm also not going to try to convince you it was a bad loss, or that Duke's resume should be ripped up and thrown away because of it. Rather, the Blue Devils bounced back for yet another Quadrant 1 win (at Syracuse), giving the Blue Devils eight of those and a total of 15 wins over the top two Quadrants—tied with Michigan for the most in the nation as of the start of play on Sunday.

They still have a season sweep of Virginia and neutral-court victories over both Kentucky and Texas Tech. Best of luck trying to find another team with a quartet of wins similar to that.

No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs

This team is a runaway freight train, and I dedicated a column last week to making sure you all know just how ridiculously good the offense is.

Since then, Gonzaga has beaten Pepperdine by 28 and BYU by 34. It's getting out of hand.

The Zags may well get jumped by the ACC, Big Ten and/or SEC tournament winners between now and Selection Sunday, but they are going to be a No. 1 seed if they can get through two more weeks without a loss. Considering they've won 18 straight by a double-digit margin, those odds are good.