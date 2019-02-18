2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

2 of 8

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

First Team Out: Alabama Crimson Tide

It was a brutal week for Alabama, which dropped to the wrong side of the bubble after getting blown out by both Mississippi State and Florida.

The Crimson Tide now have 10 losses, three of which (vs. Texas A&M, vs. Georgia State, vs. Northeastern) were far from ideal. They do have quality home wins over Kentucky, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, but those are effectively cancelled out by the three bad losses. Also, those wins feel like a lifetime ago, since Alabama has lost three of its last five games by a margin of at least 18 points.

The Tide should win games against Texas A&M and Vanderbilt this week, but that won't do much to help them. Rather, it's the four-game closing stretch—at South Carolina, vs. LSU, vs. Auburn, at Arkansas—that may decide their fate. If they go 2-2 in those contests, they will be smack dab on the bubble at the start of the SEC tournament.

Second Team Out: Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State has four Quadrant 1 wins (Kansas, Washington, Mississippi State and Utah State) keeping it in the conversation. Any team with at least two Quadrant 1 wins is at least worth taking a second look at, so twice that many is a great starting point for the Sun Devils' bubble argument.

However, they now have seven losses to teams outside the NET top 75, including a pair of Quadrant 4 losses to Washington State and Princeton. This week, they went 1-1 with a loss at Colorado—the least terrible of their bad losses, but still a loss that a bubble team cannot afford to take.

If Arizona State wins out, it should get in. That means road wins over Arizona, Oregon and Oregon State, though, so good luck with that.

Third Team Out: Seton Hall Pirates

Seton Hall has quietly but definitively emerged as the fourth-best tournament candidate from the Big East.

The Pirates have won four of their last five, including a season sweep of Creighton and a convincing home win over Georgetown. Add in the road win over Maryland and neutral-site victory over Kentucky in December and it's hard to understand how this team entered the weekend ranked outside the top 60 on both KenPom and the NET.

Getting swept by DePaul and losing a home game against Saint Louis didn't do the Pirates any favors, but they now have three Quadrant 1 wins and a total of 10 wins against the top two quadrants. The problem is that nine of those 10 wins were by a margin of seven points or fewer, so they don't register as impressively as they arguably should.

If they win the next three against Xavier, St. John's and Georgetown—or if they happen to pick up a home win over Marquette or Villanova in the final week of the regular season—the Pirates should go dancing.

Fourth Team Out: Any Mid-Major with Five Losses or Fewer

We already have 22-5 Furman as a projected at-large team, as well as 22-3 Buffalo, 23-4 Wofford, 22-4 New Mexico State, 17-4 Yale, 21-5 Lipscomb, 21-5 Vermont, 22-5 Hofstra, 21-5 Texas State and 22-5 UC Irvine as projected auto bids. But those aren't the only mid-major teams hanging around the bubble conversation.

There's also 21-4 Murray State, which hasn't beaten anyone better than Austin Peay, but which also hasn't suffered a Quadrant 3 or Quadrant 4 loss. If the Racers win out before losing to Belmont in the Ohio Valley championship, they might have a chance.

Liberty (22-5) is also in decent shape following its road win over Lipscomb this week. Similar to Murray State, if the Flames can avoid taking any more losses before an Atlantic Sun finals rematch with Lipscomb, they'll be in the hunt.

UNC Greensboro (22-5), Toledo (20-5) and even Stony Brook (21-5) are worth monitoring as we close in on Selection Sunday. With the major-conference bubble consisting of teams that already have 10-12 losses, there's never been a better year to throw a bone to some of the little schools racking up wins.