    Tim Anderson Backs White Sox Manager Tony La Russa '110 Percent' After Meeting

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021

    Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has the support of star player Tim Anderson after a one-on-one meeting ahead of spring training.

    "Just to see what page he's on is definitely awesome," Anderson told reporters Monday. "Just have conversations with him, very motivating. The drive to want to win, he has that. I'm behind him 110 percent. That's the ultimate goal, is to win and to win a World Series here. I'm behind him."

    Anderson had previously said he wasn't happy with the team's hiring of the 76-year-old La Russa, who has an old-school approach to the game and has criticized players for breaking the unwritten rules of the sport.

    The shortstop has since changed his mind after arriving early to speak to the new manager.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

