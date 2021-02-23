Best Landing Spots for DeMarcus Cousins After Reported Houston Rockets Release

0 of 5

DeMarcus Cousins is available. Again.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Tuesday the Houston Rockets are releasing the four-time All-Star as they attempt to go smaller and younger up front. It isn't yet clear how much interest Cousins will garner, whether he'll be claimed off waivers or wind up on the open market. The cachet attached to his name far outstrips the influence he has on the court.

While he's only 30, Cousins has a torn left Achilles tendon, left quad and left ACL in his rearview since January 2018. In 25 appearances with the Rockets, he averaged 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists while knocking down just 42.6 percent of his twos and 33.6 percent of his threes. His defense is an issue if he's tasked with doing more than planting himself around the basket.

No team is going to scoop up Cousins with the hope he's its missing piece. That ship has sailed. He hasn't sniffed fringe stardom since the Achilles injury in 2018.

For the time being, Cousins would be most valuable to a team starved for depth up front. He can still snare boards, potentially drain trailer threes and punish mismatches in the post. His best landing spots were delivered with all this in mind.

And just so we're clear: These suggestions do not amount to endorsements. They're merely the destinations with the most incentive to roll the dice on the player Boogie is right now.