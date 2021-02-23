Full WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card Predictions After 2021 Elimination ChamberFebruary 23, 2021
Full WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card Predictions After 2021 Elimination Chamber
WrestleMania 37 is right around the corner. On April 10 and 11, The Showcase of the Immortals will emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. With only one pay-per-view event left before WWE's biggest show of the year, Elimination Chamber answered many questions for fans.
We now know Edge will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. After The Tribal Chief defeated Daniel Bryan on Sunday, The Rated-R Superstar laid him out and pointed to the WrestleMania sign to confirm his intentions to dethrone him.
We also have a new WWE champion after The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre. Can he hold on to the title as Bobby Lashley looks to win the prize that has eluded him for so long? The CEO of the Hurt Business dropped the United States title to Riddle on Sunday, but he has since cemented his spot in the world title picture.
As the WWE landscape continues to take shape heading into March, let's take a look at what the card for WrestleMania 37 could look like.
Kofi Kingston vs. Mustafa Ali
It's hard to tell what WWE's plans for Retribution are at this point.
The ragtag group of anarchists led by Mustafa Ali has been sort of directionless outside of its feuds with Ricochet and Kofi Kingston. Now, it seems like a mutiny could be brewing after the faction leader berated his followers on recent episodes of Raw.
However, a match with Kingston seems like Ali's current trajectory because the two have traded words online and Retribution have targeted Xavier Woods. There's still a compelling story to tell here, and it would be a shame if WWE doesn't give the fans some kind of payoff for the great promo work Ali has produced.
Moreover, WrestleMania would be the perfect stage for them to settle their differences because their conflict revolves around Kofimania and what could've been if Ali didn't get injured before Elimination Chamber in 2019.
Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
Following his return at the Royal Rumble, the question remains over the plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.
The SmackDown Savior has a storied history at the event so it's safe to assume he will have a high-profile match again this year.
When he came back to Friday nights, he reintroduced his Messiah character with a new call to action: "Embrace the vision." His latest crusade has again put him at odds with the rest of the roster, causing a clash with Cesaro on the Feb. 12 episode. He attacked The Swiss Cyborg and continued to berate him the following week.
This seems to suggest the former universal champion could collide with Cesaro on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
However, seeds could also have been planted for Rollins vs. Daniel Bryan because the two have been at each other's throats since the former joined the blue brand in October. The Yes Man also ran down to stop the heel from beating down Cesaro.
Either of these options would work, but Cesaro and Rollins would undoubtedly deliver an excellent match.
Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley: Raw Women's Championship
Charlotte Flair will be in a title match at WrestleMania 37. It's inevitable.
Hopefully, WWE doesn't take the Raw Women's Championship off of Asuka to make that happen, but no one would be surprised if it does. The company hasn't utilized The Empress of Tomorrow well for months and even left her off the Elimination Chamber card.
It's also clear that Rhea Ripley will be a significant player on the red brand following an impressive run on NXT and a strong showing in this year's women's Royal Rumble match. The Nightmare also has unfinished business with Flair, who ended her reign as NXT women's champion at WrestleMania 36.
Ripley has the chance to redeem herself at the same venue where she was supposed to make her WrestleMania debut last year. So, a Triple Threat match makes the most sense.
Yes, Asuka would be the third wheel in a title feud again, but it's better than the alternative. Maybe, a certain Pirate Princess will help her ride into Raymond James Stadium in style? That would be a memorable entrance.
Keith Lee vs. Riddle (c): United States Championship
At Elimination Chamber, Riddle won his first WWE singles title when he pinned John Morrison for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship.
However, Morrison was only in the match because Keith Lee sustained an undisclosed injury.
It's unclear when The Limitless One will return to action, but it's a safe bet that he will pick up where he left off and challenge his friend for the U.S. title. If he returns in time for WrestleMania, Lee vs. Riddle would be a fantastic addition to the card. He and The Original Bro have great chemistry together, which could translate to an exceptional match.
Hopefully, Lee will be healthy in time to make his debut at The Show of Shows. He has lost some momentum since last year, but he deserves a WrestleMania moment.
Big E (c) vs. Daniel Bryan: Intercontinental Championship
Big E's second reign as intercontinental champion is off to a great start. The New Day's resident powerhouse has all the making of a massive star, and this seems like the first step in launching him as a top singles competitor.
Still, the IC title is considered the workhorse belt, so he needs to participate in a high-caliber match to define his reign. A technical mastermind like Daniel Bryan would be the perfect opponent for a stage as big as WrestleMania.
Bryan has expressed his hopes to win the prestigious prize and revitalize it since it returned to SmackDown. The leader of The Yes Movement has also spoken highly of Big E, so this would be a fitting matchup.
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair: SmackDown Women's Championship
Bianca Belair made history as the first Black woman to win a Royal Rumble match last month, and there is only one person WWE fans want to see her challenge, Sasha Banks.
The chance to see two Black women compete in a title match for the first time is too good to pass up.
There are other potential storylines, but this is the best option and WWE clearly sees that as Banks and Belair have been attached since January. The Boss is at her best as a heel, and it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if she turns on The EST of WWE before April 10.
This also should be a one-on-one bout. The company has a habit of booking multi-women matches at WrestleMania, but this would work best as just Banks vs. Belair.
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt in a Firefly FunHouse Match
Randy Orton has been embroiled in a feud with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss since November.
The Viper shockingly burned The Fiend alive in a Firefly Inferno match at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December, but his presence has still been felt on Raw.
Bliss continues to haunt Orton in Wyatt's absence, which seems to imply that The Fiend will return eventually. When he does, the demonic figure will come for his longtime rival, and they should wrap up their storyline in a Firefly FunHouse match at WrestleMania.
The first iteration of the bizarre cinematic experience between Wyatt and John Cena was a rousing success last year, and there's so much material to use this time around.
The Legend Killer has so many skeletons in his closet, and The Fiend could make him face them as he did with Cena. To Orton's credit, he has committed to all the spooky aspects of this story, and it would be fun to see how he interacts with Wyatt in his domain.
Damian Priest and Bad Bunny vs. The Miz and John Morrison
Damian Priest has been a breakout star on Raw since his debut and that's in part due to Bad Bunny.
The international reggaeton star has been a breath of fresh air since his debut in WWE at the Royal Rumble, and his love for professional wrestling has become apparent during his recent appearances.
The 26-year-old is bound to play some part in WrestleMania 37. In fact, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that he has been training at the Performance Center for a potential match. That leads us to believe he will take part in a tag team contest with Priest because it's too soon for him to carry a match on his own.
If he does, The Miz and John Morrison would be the ideal opponents. The multi-platinum artist has already crossed paths with the current WWE champion more than once now, and they have gotten physical.
Bad Bunny struck The A-Lister over the weekend during a backstage segment, so this match seems like a done deal.
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: WWE Championship
Bobby Lashley is currently doing his best work with WWE in years. His second stint with the company came with so much hype and didn't quite live up to the expectation until he formed The Hurt Business with MVP.
The former United States champion has been an incredible mouthpiece for The All Mighty, who has been dominant in the ring. He is one of the most protected men on the roster as evident this weekend. The 44-year-old dropped the U.S. title at Elimination Chamber but wasn't pinned or submitted.
Now, he's scheduled to challenge The Miz for the WWE title next week on Raw. This feels like Lashley's time, and he should finally win the top prize before WrestleMania. Logic dictates that Drew McIntyre will return on Monday and interfere, costing The All Mighty the match and setting up a Triple Threat at Fastlane on March 21.
The CEO of The Hurt Business could enter WrestleMania as champion, and McIntyre seems like an obvious opponent. That is unless Brock Lesnar returns, and The All Mighty secures the matchup he has sought since returning to WWE.