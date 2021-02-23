Full WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card Predictions After 2021 Elimination Chamber

0 of 9

WrestleMania 37 is right around the corner. On April 10 and 11, The Showcase of the Immortals will emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. With only one pay-per-view event left before WWE's biggest show of the year, Elimination Chamber answered many questions for fans.

We now know Edge will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. After The Tribal Chief defeated Daniel Bryan on Sunday, The Rated-R Superstar laid him out and pointed to the WrestleMania sign to confirm his intentions to dethrone him.

We also have a new WWE champion after The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre. Can he hold on to the title as Bobby Lashley looks to win the prize that has eluded him for so long? The CEO of the Hurt Business dropped the United States title to Riddle on Sunday, but he has since cemented his spot in the world title picture.

As the WWE landscape continues to take shape heading into March, let's take a look at what the card for WrestleMania 37 could look like.