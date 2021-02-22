The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley for WWE Championship Set for Raw on March 1

Credit: WWE.com

Bobby Lashley will challenge The Miz for the WWE Championship on the March 1 edition of Raw.

Lashley beat Braun Strowman with a spear in the main event to earn a title shot in a singles match. The All Mighty laid out The Miz after his victory, as well.

The Miz walked out of Elimination Chamber with the WWE Championship, thanks in large part to Lashley.

Drew McIntyre successfully defended the belt in an Elimination Chamber match, only to receive a post-match attack from Lashley. That left McIntyre vulnerable to the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

On Raw, MVP and Lashley revealed they had worked out a deal with The Miz. In return for his role in Sunday's title change, Lashley would receive the first opportunity to wrestle The Most Must-See WWE Champion in History.

Conspicuous by his absence Monday night was the former champion.

McIntyre didn't exact any form of revenge against either Lashley or The Miz. Now the stage is set for The Scottish Warrior to at least play the role of spoiler and possibly thwart the former in his quest for a world championship.