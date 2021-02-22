Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's Cat Pepe Hit by Car, Escaped Death

Marco Alpozzi/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo's pet cat is going to be all right.

According to TMZ Sports, Pepe, which is a hairless Sphynx cat, was run over by a car after leaving the family residence in Turin, Italy. Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo's girlfriend, told the Spanish magazine InStyle that the cat is recovering in Spain.

"It was close to death and after a month-and-a-half in intensive care at the vet's, we've decided my sister Ivana should look after it," Rodriguez said.

With Pepe in good hands, Ronaldo led Juventus to a dominant 3-0 victory over Crotone in Monday's Italian Serie A contest.

He scored two goals, while Weston McKennie added the third.