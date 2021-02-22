Carmelo Anthony Talks Trade to Knicks from Nuggets on 10th Anniversary of Deal

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Ten years after being traded to the New York Knicks in a blockbuster deal with the Denver Nuggets, Carmelo Anthony discussed the whirlwind of rumors at the All-Star break on The Woj Pod:

Anthony had spent his first six NBA seasons with the Nuggets but said he was initially supposed to be dealt before the start of the 2010-11 season.

"I was never even supposed to step foot in Denver prior to media day," he said.

The 10-time All-Star noted the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and New Jersey Nets all had deals on the table before the Knicks came in late.

The deal was eventually settled at a conversation that took place at three in the morning.

"At this point we have to really make this decision, we have to figure this out," he said. "If New York is going to be the place, we might as well sit down, break bread and let's figure this out and let's make this happen."

Denver eventually sent the forward to New York on Feb. 22, 2011 as part of a massive trade that brought Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler and multiple first-round picks to the Nuggets.

The Knicks reached the playoffs that season after finishing with a losing record in each of the previous six years. It was the first of three straight postseason appearances for the squad, peaking with a 54-win season in 2012-13 that ended in a second-round loss.

Anthony was also the franchise's biggest superstar since at least 2000 with six All-Star selections with the team, adding one scoring title in this time.

It still leaves us wondering what could have happened if another team had swung a deal for the talented player instead.