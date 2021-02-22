76ers Trade Rumors: Philly 'Seeking Major Moves'; Raptors' Kyle Lowry Linked

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are atop the Eastern Conference, but they are still looking to make "major moves" ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

While the team has yet to finalize its list of trade targets, O'Connor linked Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry as one player to keep an eye on.

"A veteran perimeter shot-creator is the only piece the Sixers truly lack, and there aren't many other players on Lowry's level who are even theoretically available," he wrote.

O'Connor's report echoed that of ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who said Saturday that Philadelphia's president Daryl Morey "has been active and he's always looking for the big blockbuster deal" (h/t Ky Carlin of SixersWire).

The 76ers were among the teams vying to add James Harden after he grew disgruntled and requested a trade out of Houston, but they lost out to the Brooklyn Nets. Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are now chasing the 76ers for the first place in the Eastern Conference.

Lowry, who played at Villanova before he was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 24 pick in 2006, is currently working back from an ankle injury. But in his first 25 appearances of the season, he averaged 17.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds for the Raptors.

The six-time All-Star would be a devastating weapon next to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and he could be the boost Philadelphia needs to maintain its hold on the top seed.