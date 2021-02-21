    Report: Yankees' Domingo German Slapped Girlfriend at Charity Event in 2019

    Scott Polacek
February 21, 2021

    FILE - This is an Aug. 31, 2019, file photo showing New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German throwing to first in a pickoff attempt during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, in New York. Yankees star pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball because of domestic violence. MLB did not give details in its statement Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, but said the leave
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German reportedly slapped his girlfriend at a 2019 charity event held by former teammate CC Sabathia.  

    Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reported the news, noting the details are part of Major League Baseball's investigation into German.

    The right-hander was placed on administrative leave in September 2019 as the league investigated domestic violence allegations against him. He was suspended 81 games for violating the league's domestic violence policy and missed the rest of that season and all of the shortened 2020 campaign.

    He is set to return this season.

    As for the new details that emerged, Adler reported many of German's 2019 teammates and their families were at the charity event.

    However, the league's investigation was primarily about events later that evening when the pitcher allegedly became physically violent toward his girlfriend at his home. Adler cited multiple league sources who claimed German was intoxicated and became physically violent toward his girlfriend, who hid in a locked room.

    German's girlfriend reportedly contacted the wife of another Yankees player, who arrived at the house with her husband. German's teammate remained with the pitcher in an effort to calm him down, while the teammate's wife stayed with the victim.

