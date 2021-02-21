    Deion Sanders Wins Jackson State Debut in 53-0 Blowout vs. Edward Waters

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2021

    Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The game marks Sanders's collegiate head coaching debut. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

    Deion Sanders had a coaching debut to remember as Jackson State hammered NAIA program Edward Waters College 53-0 on Sunday. 

    Sanders was on the receiving end of a Gatorade shower after the game:

    This was Jackson State's first game of the season after the FCS adopted a spring football schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

