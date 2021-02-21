Deion Sanders Wins Jackson State Debut in 53-0 Blowout vs. Edward Waters

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Deion Sanders had a coaching debut to remember as Jackson State hammered NAIA program Edward Waters College 53-0 on Sunday.

Sanders was on the receiving end of a Gatorade shower after the game:

This was Jackson State's first game of the season after the FCS adopted a spring football schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

