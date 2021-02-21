Deion Sanders Wins Jackson State Debut in 53-0 Blowout vs. Edward Waters

Deion Sanders Wins Jackson State Debut in 53-0 Blowout vs. Edward WatersFebruary 21, 2021
Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
Deion Sanders had a coaching debut to remember as Jackson State hammered NAIA program Edward Waters College 53-0 on Sunday.
Sanders was on the receiving end of a Gatorade shower after the game:
This was Jackson State's first game of the season after the FCS adopted a spring football schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
