    Stephen Curry Will Likely Play for Warriors vs. Knicks After Illness, Says Kerr

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry dribbles the ball up the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to play Tuesday against the New York Knicks, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

    Head coach Steve Kerr said Curry "participated fully" in Monday's practice, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.  

    Curry rarely misses action without a significant injury, and he played each of the first 30 games this year before being sidelined by an illness. He played at least 78 games in six of his first eight years in the NBA.

    Injuries have still been a problem for the guard, who has missed at least 20 games in each of the last three years. His 2019-20 season was limited to just five games because of a broken hand.

    The 32-year-old has been as good as ever this season when in the lineup, averaging 29.9 points with 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

    The production earned him a starting spot in the All-Star Game, his seventh career selection to go with two MVP awards and three NBA titles.

    The Warriors tend to lose a lot when Curry is unavailable, including on Saturday to the Charlotte Hornets by two points, though it sounds as though this short absence is coming to a close. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Why Green's Ejection Won't Have Lingering Warriors Impact

      Why Green's Ejection Won't Have Lingering Warriors Impact
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Why Green's Ejection Won't Have Lingering Warriors Impact

      RSN
      via RSN

      Draymond: I Was Dead Ass Wrong

      Warriors forward says he shouldn't have picked up costly second tech vs. Hornets

      Draymond: I Was Dead Ass Wrong
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Draymond: I Was Dead Ass Wrong

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Steph Most Trolled Player on NBA Twitter, Study Shows

      Steph Most Trolled Player on NBA Twitter, Study Shows
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Steph Most Trolled Player on NBA Twitter, Study Shows

      RSN
      via RSN

      Warriors Optimistic Wiseman, Looney Will Return vs. Knicks

      Warriors Optimistic Wiseman, Looney Will Return vs. Knicks
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Warriors Optimistic Wiseman, Looney Will Return vs. Knicks

      RSN
      via RSN