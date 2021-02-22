Stephen Curry Will Likely Play for Warriors vs. Knicks After Illness, Says Kerr

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to play Tuesday against the New York Knicks, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Curry "participated fully" in Monday's practice, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Curry rarely misses action without a significant injury, and he played each of the first 30 games this year before being sidelined by an illness. He played at least 78 games in six of his first eight years in the NBA.

Injuries have still been a problem for the guard, who has missed at least 20 games in each of the last three years. His 2019-20 season was limited to just five games because of a broken hand.

The 32-year-old has been as good as ever this season when in the lineup, averaging 29.9 points with 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

The production earned him a starting spot in the All-Star Game, his seventh career selection to go with two MVP awards and three NBA titles.

The Warriors tend to lose a lot when Curry is unavailable, including on Saturday to the Charlotte Hornets by two points, though it sounds as though this short absence is coming to a close.