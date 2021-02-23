2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

1 of 9

David Butler II/Associated Press

Last Team In: Seton Hall Pirates

13-9, NET: 49, KenPom: 38

This past week was a "Must Go 2-0" slate for Seton Hall against sub-.500 DePaul and Georgetown.

Instead, the Pirates barely won the home game against DePaul and then lost at Georgetown in the process of dropping down to the tournament cut line. They now have three losses outside of Quadrant 1, nine losses overall and a supply of best wins (at Penn State, at Xavier, at Connecticut) that doesn't do much to remove warts.

Seton Hall likely needs to go 3-0 the rest of the way in games at Butler and St. John's and at home against Connecticut. This resume simply cannot handle another Quadrant 2 or Quadrant 3 loss.

Second-to-Last In: St. Bonaventure Bonnies

11-3, NET: 37, KenPom: 42

The A-10 is eating itself alive. Saint Louis got blown out by Dayton on Friday. Three days after VCU knocked Richmond further out of the at-large conversation, the Rams lost to George Mason.

But at least St. Bonaventure survived the week, winning at home against Davidson to move into a tie with VCU for first place in the conference standings. The Bonnies were uncharacteristically hot from three-point range in that one, making a season-best 11 three-pointers in a much-needed 69-58 victory.

Up next is a rematch with the Wildcats in North Carolina, followed by home games against George Washington and Dayton before the end of the month. As with Seton Hall, St. Bonaventure might need to win all three.

Third-to-Last In: Indiana Hoosiers

12-10, NET: 52, KenPom: 33

Indiana started the week strong with a 10-point home win over Minnesota, but following it up with a Quadrant 3 loss to Michigan State leaves the Hoosiers in serious bubble trouble.

Glass half full: The season sweep of Iowa and the win over Maryland look better by the day with both of those teams surging up the projected seed list. Could be a situation similar to 2017, when Vanderbilt went 19-15 overall but got into the tournament as a No. 9 seed because of a 3-0 record against what was otherwise a very good Florida team.

Glass half empty: The Hoosiers now have 10 losses with several arduous tests remaining. They'll be at Rutgers on Wednesday, they'll host Michigan on Saturday and then they wrap up the regular season with back-to-back road games against Michigan State and Purdue. They could lose all four of those games, but they probably need to win at least two of them to dance.

Fourth-to-Last In: VCU Rams

16-5, NET: 35, KenPom: 46

VCU is technically the A-10's projected automatic bid, so while the Rams are our fourth-to-last team in, they are not projected to participate in the "First Four" games. Hopefully that clears up any potential confusion on that front.

The Rams have slipped to this range on the overall seed list because of a home loss to George Mason over the weekend—their second Quadrant 3 loss of the year, which does not pair well with an 0-3 record in Quadrant 1 games.

Adding injury to insult, star player and leading scorer Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland suffered a sprained foot late in that loss to George Mason. His availability for upcoming games is not yet known. If he's unable to play against Saint Louis or at Davidson in the next week, there's a much greater chance VCU will lose those games and drop out of the tournament picture.

Fifth-to-Last In: Colorado State Rams

14-4, NET: 46, KenPom: 66

While all those other bubble teams were sputtering through bad losses on Saturday, Colorado State moved up the seed list by standing still. The Rams haven't played since Feb. 6, but that means they haven't lost in more than two weeks. In most years, bubble teams have to play their way into the field. With the way things are going this year—and especially within the past seven days—any week without losses is a positive.

Keep that in mind when Colorado State plays a pair of Quadrant 4 home games against Air Force in the coming week. Those games won't do anything to help the Rams' resume. As long as they don't lose either game, though, they're going to enter the home stretch in great shape.

The big question is: Which postponed series will get rescheduled for next week? Colorado State missed out on a home series against 1-13 (in MWC play) New Mexico and a road series against 9-5 (in MWC play) Nevada, and the Mountain West has intentionally left an open week before its conference tournament in hopes of making up at least some of the games that were lost during the regular season. If the Rams have to play those games at Nevada, that's a brutal, possibly bubble-popping way to end the year.