2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection with 1 Month to Go

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-4, NET: 7, KenPom: 7)

There was a lot of angst in the comments section over my decision to rank Illinois and Ohio State at No. 4 and No. 5 overall, respectively, in last week's projection. But between Illinois' poor showing at Nebraska on Friday night, Ohio State's blowout of Indiana on Saturday and, you know, the selection committee's placement of Ohio State at No. 4 and Illinois at No. 5 on Saturday afternoon, I've got to tip the scales back in the Buckeyes' favor.

Ohio State has eight Quadrant 1 wins, the most in the country. And the Buckeyes have several opportunities remaining to add to that count. Games at Penn State and vs. Michigan in the coming week fall into that category, as do the home games against Iowa and Illinois, scheduled for Feb. 28 and March 6, respectively.

Even if they go 2-2 in those games, there's a good chance they'll land on this top line come Selection Sunday. Following Villanova's 16-point loss to Creighton and Houston's bad loss to East Carolina earlier this month, Illinois and (to a lesser degree) Alabama are the only other teams with a case for a No. 1 seed. That could change, but 5.5 teams are battling for four spots at this point.

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (14-1, NET: 3, KenPom: 3)

After going more than three weeks between games, it only took Michigan one half to get back into its groove as an elite defensive team.

The Wolverines gave up 39 points and trailed by as many as 14 in the first half of Sunday's road game against Wisconsin, but they shut down the Badgers after the intermission for an impressive 67-59 victory. Nothing came easy for Wisconsin in the second half. Several of the Badgers' buckets came on long two-point jumpers or off-balance fadeaway runners as they tried to neutralize Hunter Dickinson's reach in the paint. (He still finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.)

On offense, Michigan shot 41.2 percent from three-point range and only committed six turnovers. The Wolverines looked a little out of sync early, but that final box score gives no indication that this team was playing its first game in 23 days.

No. 2 Baylor Bears (17-0, NET: 2, KenPom: 2)

Baylor hasn't played since Feb. 2 because of a COVID-19 pause, but it's not like the Bears have lost any ground. They're still undefeated and still neck-and-neck with Gonzaga in the race for the No. 1 overall seed.

They are scheduled to return to action Saturday at home against Oklahoma State, followed by a home game against Iowa State on Tuesday. Even if they're rusty from the break, they should be able to win those games and then be back at full speed in time for the back-to-back tests against West Virginia and Kansas later this month.

If Baylor can remain undefeated through those games, there's a good chance the Bears would be No. 1 overall on Selection Sunday. It's a close call between Baylor and Gonzaga right now, but the Bears would likely get a nice boost with the selection committee in light of the remaining Quadrant 1 opportunities.

No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-0, NET: 1, KenPom: 1)

In case you thought Gonzaga might get cocky or rest on its laurels after landing at No. 1 overall in the selection committee's top-16 reveal, the Zags went out that night and pummeled San Francisco by 39 on the road.

Gonzaga has an adjusted efficiency margin of +37.67 on KenPom, which is even better than Kentucky's +36.91 mark during its 38-1 season.

The average scoring margin of 23.7 points per game is silly, and it's not a product of an easy life in the West Coast Conference. Remember, this team destroyed Virginia and comfortably won games against Kansas, Iowa and Auburn earlier this year. Heck, the only team to finish a game within 10 points of the Zags was West Virginia, and the Mountaineers needed an off night from Drew Timme and a Jalen Suggs injury scare in the first half to pull that off.