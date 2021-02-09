2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

7 of 8

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, NET: 4, KenPom: 4)

It was quite the tumultuous week in the race for the fourth No. 1 seed. Villanova lost to St. John's. Houston lost to East Carolina. Alabama lost to Missouri. Texas lost to Oklahoma State. Tennessee lost to Ole Miss. Those teams were Nos. 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9, respectively on my overall seed list one week ago.

So, congratulations to last week's No. 6 overall seed, Illinois, for being the one team to actually survive the week.

Not only did the Illini hold serve, they added to their already impressive stockpile of Quadrant 1 wins with victories over Indiana and Wisconsin. Ayo Dosunmu struggled in the overtime game against the Hoosiers, but he bounced back in a massive way with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in the 15-point victory over the Badgers. Kofi Cockburn had a double-double in both games.

The Illini are now 7-4 in Quadrant 1 games. The only other teams in the country with at least six such victories are Baylor, Gonzaga and Ohio State.

The Buckeyes do have a nation-best eight Quadrant 1 wins, including a road win over Illinois. That perhaps should have been enough to put them ahead of Illinois on the overall seed list. However, Baylor, Gonzaga, Michigan and Illinois are Nos. 1-4 in both NET and KenPom, so we'll just go with that for the time being.

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (13-1, NET: 3, KenPom: 3)

Michigan has been in a COVID-19 pause for more than two weeks now, and by the time it plays its next scheduled game (at Wisconsin on Feb. 14), it will have been 23 days since its last game.

Some teams have come out of those lengthy pauses looking no worse for wear; others have been all out of sync on both ends of the floor. But the top-tier teams (Gonzaga, Villanova and Florida State, in particular) have landed in the former camp, and Michigan is definitely a top-tier team.

We'll see how the Wolverines respond, but let's be sure to note that there's minimal margin for error if they want to remain on the top line. Lengthy pause or not, there are several other Big Ten teams clamoring for this spot, including Michigan's Valentine's Day foe.

(Just to be clear, Wisconsin would not jump to a No. 1 seed by winning that game, but the Badgers could still end the season on the top line if they were to win out.)

No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-0, NET: 2, KenPom: 1)

No. 1 Baylor Bears (17-0, NET: 1, KenPom: 2)

At long last, Baylor has overtaken Gonzaga for the No. 1 overall seed.

The mid-January road win over Texas Tech brought the Bears into the conversation. The 15-point road win over Oklahoma State one week later made it more of a toss-up. And the 14-point road win over Texas this past Tuesday pushed Baylor over the top.

Without question, Gonzaga put together the more arduous nonconference schedule, which is why the Zags were so far ahead of everyone about six weeks ago. But it was also inevitable that Baylor would bypass Gonzaga if both teams continued their winning ways. The Big 12 is loaded with quality wins, while the West Coast Conference is basically two months of hoping Gonzaga doesn't suffer a bad loss.

This race isn't over, of course. Baylor still has four brutal games remaining on its regular-season schedule (vs. Texas Tech, at Kansas, two games against West Virginia), and it would most likely only take one loss to re-open the door for Gonzaga to get the No. 1 overall seed.

But to reiterate a point I've been making for some time now: it doesn't matter. As long as Baylor and Gonzaga finish No. 1 and No. 2 (or No. 1 and No. 3) in some order, they wouldn't meet until the national championship. And with the entire tournament taking place in one city, it's not like one is fighting for a geographical advantage over the other. It's little more than a fun debate at this point.