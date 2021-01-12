2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

7 of 8

No. 4 Texas Longhorns

10-1, NET: 9, KenPom: 6

In case you thought that 25-point win at Kansas was a fluke, Texas extended its winning streak to six games on a last-second, game-winning Andrew Jones three-pointer at West Virginia on Saturday. Such an incredible moment for Jones on the three-year anniversary of his leukemia diagnosis.

Both Kansas and West Virginia are undefeated at home this season aside from their games against Texas. The Longhorns have also won games against Indiana, North Carolina and Oklahoma State already this season, and they will get the chance to add another victory over a potential tournament team when they host Texas Tech on Wednesday night.

If the Longhorns win that one, there's going to be a strong case for promoting them ahead of Villanova, and perhaps even a case for leapfrogging Baylor to No. 2 overall.

No. 3 Villanova Wildcats

8-1, NET: 7, KenPom: 4

Still nothing new on the Villanova front, as the Wildcats have not played since before Christmas. And according to C.J. Holmes of The Athletic, the scheduled game against Connecticut on January 15 has also been postponed. They're going to end up going nearly a full month between games at this point.

Prior to all these COVID-19 pauses, though, Villanova had, per usual, one of the most efficient offenses in the country. In each of their last three games, the Wildcats scored at least 85 points, committed fewer than 10 turnovers and made at least nine three-pointers. And before that, they scored a road win over Texas, which is something of a de facto tiebreaker in the present ranking of No. 1 seeds.

No. 2 Baylor Bears

11-0, NET: 2, KenPom: 2

Baylor had little difficulty defeating Oklahoma and TCU this past week, winning those games by a combined 33 points. In fact, the Bears have had little difficulty in any game, as each of their 11 victories came by double digits. (The 13-point win over Illinois was close until the final 10 minutes, but most of these games have been blowouts.)

If they continue winning with that much ease this week, they might move to No. 1 overall in our next projection. That's because between now and then, Baylor will face stiff tests in the form of Texas Tech and Kansas.

The Bears are currently just 1-0 in Quadrant 1 games, well behind Gonzaga's 4-0 record. But they could gain some ground on the Zags in a hurry. They're already neck-and-neck with Gonzaga as far as KenPom is concerned, but they would presumably surge ahead of the Bulldogs if they win these next two games by double digits.

Conversely, if they lose one of the two, they'll almost certainly remain a No. 1 seed. Lose them both, though, and you might see Michigan or Iowa on the top line next Tuesday.

No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs

12-0, NET: 1, KenPom: 1

Gonzaga is just toying with teams now.

The Zags were up 23-2 on BYU in the blink of an eye en route to an easy win. It took a little bit longer to pull away from Portland, but they still led by as many as 24 points before halftime. And by halftime, Joel Ayayi already had 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He ended up posting the first triple-double in Gonzaga history in yet another blowout victory.

They do have a road game against Saint Mary's coming up on Saturday, which is probably the biggest test remaining on their schedule. So that means they'll probably win by 13 instead of by 30.