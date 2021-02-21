Blazers' Damian Lillard Frustrated with NBA Refs: 'I'm Not out Here Flopping'

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Damian Lillard is fed up with NBA officiating.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard blasted officials in his postgame meeting with reporters after Saturday's 118-111 loss to the Washington Wizards, saying he has not been getting enough calls.

"For me, it's just frustrating how physical people can be when defending me in certain situations. In our last road trip, I had back-to-back games with five fouls, about to foul out just playing normal defense," said Lillard after the game. "I'm going to the rim getting smacked in the head. I'm getting grabbed. Getting slapped on the arms. Getting pushed in the back. I mean, that's the frustrating thing for me. I'm not out here flopping and trying to trick the referees or things like that. I'm trying to score and getting hit in the head."

Lillard was visibly frustrated with calls at several points against the Wizards, including a couple where he appeared to have a legitimate gripe. Officials allowed the teams to play through a seemingly obvious block call on Bradley Beal on a Lillard steal late in the fourth quarter, which came just minutes after Dame expressed frustration at a no call on Rui Hachimura on a layup attempt.

The call on Hachimura was less egregious—it was a bang-bang play that typically goes toward the offensive player, though it could be argued Lillard initiated the contact—but Lillard's frustration is clearly building as he attempts to single-handedly keep the Blazers in the playoff race.

Lillard was called for 10 fouls in games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks last week while only attempting 10 free throws in those contests. Combine those frustrations with a couple no calls that went against him late in a close game against Washington, and it's easy to see why he went public with his gripes.