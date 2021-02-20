Report: Pau Gasol Signs Contract with Barcelona; Hopes to Play in Tokyo Olympics

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Former NBA star Pau Gasol has reportedly agreed to a contract with FC Barcelona basketball club for the remainder of the current season.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t HoopsHype), Gasol is signing with Barcelona with an eye toward playing for Spain in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Gasol, 40, has not played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season when he split 30 games between the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.

The 7-footer didn't appear to have much left in the tank during his last NBA season, as he averaged just 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, which were career lows by a significant margin.

Before that, Gasol never averaged less than 10.1 points or 7.3 rebounds in any of his first 17 NBA seasons.

Gasol is unquestionably one of the greatest European players of all time, having been named an NBA All-Star six times, winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2001-02 with the Memphis Grizzlies and winning two championships as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

For his NBA career, Gasol appeared in 1,226 regular-season games and averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Before making the leap to the NBA, Gasol played in his native Spain for Barcelona from 1998-2001, and now he is going back to where it all began two decades later.

During his first stint with Barca, Gasol led the team to two Spanish League titles and one Spanish King's Cup. He was also named the Spanish League Finals MVP in 2001.

In addition to his success in the NBA and the Spanish League, Gasol has done some great things representing his country internationally.

Gasol led Spain to medals in three straight Olympics in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Spain won silver in both 2008 and 2012, losing to the United States in the Gold Medal Game both times. The Spaniards then took bronze at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Gasol was also on the 2004 Olympic team, meaning he could make it five Olympics in a row if he is part of the team this year.

Performing well for Barca and proving he still has some game at the age of 40 would go a long way toward making that a reality.