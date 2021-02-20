Mets' Noah Syndergaard Trolls Trevor Bauer on Twitter, Dodgers Ace Responds

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard and Los Angeles Dodgers' Trevor Bauer exchanged barbs over Twitter on Friday night.

Bauer counted New York among his numerous suitors in free agency and, while he chose the Dodgers, some references to the Mets popped up on his official website before the announcement, leading fans to think he was heading to the Big Apple.

The 30-year-old California native, who captured the NL Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020, apologized for the mistake and promised to donate $40,000 to New York-based nonprofits.

Syndergaard used the situation to troll Bauer, and the starting pitchers proceeded to engage in a war of words on social media.

Here's the full exchange (some language NSFW):

The Mets and Dodgers are among the top contenders heading into the 2021 MLB season, so it's possible the clubs could cross paths during the playoffs. Both of their head-to-head series during the regular season come in August, and Syndergaard should be back by then as he finishes his Tommy John recovery.

A brewing rivalry between the starters could add a little more intrigue to those matchups, especially if they face off directly in any of the games.