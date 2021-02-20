    Mets' Noah Syndergaard Trolls Trevor Bauer on Twitter, Dodgers Ace Responds

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2021

    FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins in New York. The Mets and Noah Syndergaard agreed to a $9.7 million, one-year contract Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, for next season, when the injured right-hander hopes to return from Tommy John surgery. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    The New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard and Los Angeles Dodgers' Trevor Bauer exchanged barbs over Twitter on Friday night.

    Bauer counted New York among his numerous suitors in free agency and, while he chose the Dodgers, some references to the Mets popped up on his official website before the announcement, leading fans to think he was heading to the Big Apple.

    The 30-year-old California native, who captured the NL Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020, apologized for the mistake and promised to donate $40,000 to New York-based nonprofits.

    Syndergaard used the situation to troll Bauer, and the starting pitchers proceeded to engage in a war of words on social media.

    Here's the full exchange (some language NSFW):

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Mets and Dodgers are among the top contenders heading into the 2021 MLB season, so it's possible the clubs could cross paths during the playoffs. Both of their head-to-head series during the regular season come in August, and Syndergaard should be back by then as he finishes his Tommy John recovery.

    A brewing rivalry between the starters could add a little more intrigue to those matchups, especially if they face off directly in any of the games.

    Related

      Next MLB Stars to Sign Megadeals 💰

      The eight players who are in line to get paid next in a big way ➡️

      Next MLB Stars to Sign Megadeals 💰
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Next MLB Stars to Sign Megadeals 💰

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Baseball's Top 25 Clutch Hitters 💪

      B/R MLB skill rankings continue with Fernando Tatis Jr. and the best hitters in pressure situations

      Baseball's Top 25 Clutch Hitters 💪
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Baseball's Top 25 Clutch Hitters 💪

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      How Lindor's Defense Could Transform Mets

      How Lindor's Defense Could Transform Mets
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      How Lindor's Defense Could Transform Mets

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Jacob DeGrom Says It Would Be ‘Cool’ to Be Met for Life

      Jacob DeGrom Says It Would Be ‘Cool’ to Be Met for Life
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Jacob DeGrom Says It Would Be ‘Cool’ to Be Met for Life

      New York Post
      via New York Post