    Video: Watch Anthony Edwards Throw Down Vicious Poster Dunk over Yuta Watanabe

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 20, 2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards (1) plays in an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    Minnesota Timberwolves rookie forward Anthony Edwards threw down a ferocious poster dunk over Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe during his team's home game on Friday: 

    The Timberwolves provided a look at the dunk from another angle:

    The NBA did as well:

    Coincidentally, the Fox Sports North broadcast accidentally gave Edwards four points for the dunk on the televised scoreboard instead of two, although the rookie probably should get some extra credit for a phenomenal slam.

    Edwards' effort helped Minnesota finish the third quarter on a 23-1 run to turn a 57-41 deficit into a 64-58 lead heading into the fourth. However, the Timberwolves wound up falling to the Raptors 86-81. 

    "It was all right," Edwards said of the dunk. "But I didn't make no shots. I didn't really care about the dunk. I was hoping we could win."

    The Timberwolves selected Edwards, a former University of Georgia star, with the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Raptors 86, Wolves 81: Yes, That Was the Final

      Raptors 86, Wolves 81: Yes, That Was the Final
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Raptors 86, Wolves 81: Yes, That Was the Final

      Canis Hoopus
      via Canis Hoopus

      Raptors Score Last 11 to Defeat Timberwolves 86-81

      Raptors Score Last 11 to Defeat Timberwolves 86-81
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Raptors Score Last 11 to Defeat Timberwolves 86-81

      PATRICK DONNELLY
      via Chron

      Raptors Score Last 11 Points to Defeat Timberwolves, 86-81

      Raptors Score Last 11 Points to Defeat Timberwolves, 86-81
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Raptors Score Last 11 Points to Defeat Timberwolves, 86-81

      Cbslocal
      via Cbslocal

      Raptors Score Last 11 to Defeat Timberwolves 86-81

      Raptors Score Last 11 to Defeat Timberwolves 86-81
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Raptors Score Last 11 to Defeat Timberwolves 86-81

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo