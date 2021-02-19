Video: Watch Anthony Edwards Throw Down Vicious Poster Dunk over Yuta Watanabe

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie forward Anthony Edwards threw down a ferocious poster dunk over Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe during his team's home game on Friday:

The Timberwolves provided a look at the dunk from another angle:

The NBA did as well:

Coincidentally, the Fox Sports North broadcast accidentally gave Edwards four points for the dunk on the televised scoreboard instead of two, although the rookie probably should get some extra credit for a phenomenal slam.

Edwards' effort helped Minnesota finish the third quarter on a 23-1 run to turn a 57-41 deficit into a 64-58 lead heading into the fourth. However, the Timberwolves wound up falling to the Raptors 86-81.

"It was all right," Edwards said of the dunk. "But I didn't make no shots. I didn't really care about the dunk. I was hoping we could win."

The Timberwolves selected Edwards, a former University of Georgia star, with the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.