Police Bodycam Video Footage from Chad Wheeler Arrest Released by TMZ

TMZ Sports has released police bodycam footage showing the arrest of free-agent offensive lineman Chad Wheeler, who has been charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

Alleah Taylor, who dated Wheeler, said that the 6'7", 315-pound Wheeler attacked her in their shared apartment in Kent, Washington, on Jan. 22. She spoke with Jericka Duncan of CBS News regarding the alleged attack:

"I still have to regularly get my concussion checked...I have bolts, and steel, and a steel plate I'm gonna have forever in my arm...I'm gonna have...gonna have to deal with this the rest of my life," Taylor said.

Taylor also said Wheeler demanded her to bow down. When she didn't, Wheeler grabbed her by her neck and started assaulting her.

"I had touched my face," Taylor said. "And I looked down, and there was, there's blood on my hand...I remember getting up and running to the bathroom. Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway. And he was sipping his smoothie and was, like, 'Wow, you're, you're still alive.'"

Wheeler has pled not guilty to charges of first-degree domestic violence assault. He released a statement on Twitter Jan. 27, claiming he was suffering from a manic episode.



Wheeler, who was a member of the Seattle Seahawks at the time of his arrest, was soon released. He has spent four seasons in the NFL beginning in 2017 with the New York Giants.