    Police Bodycam Video Footage from Chad Wheeler Arrest Released by TMZ

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 20, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (75) before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    TMZ Sports has released police bodycam footage showing the arrest of free-agent offensive lineman Chad Wheeler, who has been charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

    Alleah Taylor, who dated Wheeler, said that the 6'7", 315-pound Wheeler attacked her in their shared apartment in Kent, Washington, on Jan. 22. She spoke with Jericka Duncan of CBS News regarding the alleged attack:

    "I still have to regularly get my concussion checked...I have bolts, and steel, and a steel plate I'm gonna have forever in my arm...I'm gonna have...gonna have to deal with this the rest of my life," Taylor said.

    Taylor also said Wheeler demanded her to bow down. When she didn't, Wheeler grabbed her by her neck and started assaulting her.

    "I had touched my face," Taylor said. "And I looked down, and there was, there's blood on my hand...I remember getting up and running to the bathroom. Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway. And he was sipping his smoothie and was, like, 'Wow, you're, you're still alive.'"

    Wheeler has pled not guilty to charges of first-degree domestic violence assault. He released a statement on Twitter Jan. 27, claiming he was suffering from a manic episode.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Wheeler, who was a member of the Seattle Seahawks at the time of his arrest, was soon released. He has spent four seasons in the NFL beginning in 2017 with the New York Giants.

    Related

      DeSean Says Goodbye to Philly

      Jackson says he’s looking forward to his next chapter on IG

      DeSean Says Goodbye to Philly
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DeSean Says Goodbye to Philly

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Giants Select Gregory Rousseau in Newest CBS Mock

      Giants Select Gregory Rousseau in Newest CBS Mock
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Giants Select Gregory Rousseau in Newest CBS Mock

      Dan Benton
      via Giants Wire

      Giants: 3 Free Agents Who Could Alter Draft Plans

      Giants: 3 Free Agents Who Could Alter Draft Plans
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Giants: 3 Free Agents Who Could Alter Draft Plans

      With the First Pick
      via With the First Pick

      With Wentz Gone, Do Bears Go All-In or Rebuild?

      @GDavenport breaks down Ryan Pace's options at QB after missing out on Carson Wentz 📲

      With Wentz Gone, Do Bears Go All-In or Rebuild?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      With Wentz Gone, Do Bears Go All-In or Rebuild?

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report