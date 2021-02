Taylor Swift Grades Jimmy Butler's Dancing in Old Bulls Locker Room Video

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

A segment on Inside the NBA prompted Taylor Swift to grade Jimmy Butler's dancing ability Friday.



The Grammy-winning singer gave Butler a 13 out of 10 for his dance moves set to her song "22" in the Chicago Bulls locker room:

Swiftโ€”whose lucky number is 13โ€”is a more generous judge than Butler's former Bulls teammate Dwyane Wade, who gave out his customary score of nine.

Butler is known for his intense competitive spiritโ€”whether he's playing basketball or selling coffee for $20 per cup inside the NBA bubble. The video showed a softer side of the five-time All-Star's personality as he vibed out to a pop song.

Perhaps Swift and Butler could team up during halftime of a future All-Star Game.