    Taylor Swift Grades Jimmy Butler's Dancing in Old Bulls Locker Room Video

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2021

    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    A segment on Inside the NBA prompted Taylor Swift to grade Jimmy Butler's dancing ability Friday.

    The Grammy-winning singer gave Butler a 13 out of 10 for his dance moves set to her song "22" in the Chicago Bulls locker room:

    Swift—whose lucky number is 13is a more generous judge than Butler's former Bulls teammate Dwyane Wade, who gave out his customary score of nine.

    Butler is known for his intense competitive spirit—whether he's playing basketball or selling coffee for $20 per cup inside the NBA bubble. The video showed a softer side of the five-time All-Star's personality as he vibed out to a pop song.

    Perhaps Swift and Butler could team up during halftime of a future All-Star Game.

