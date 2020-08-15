Jimmy Butler Charging Heat Teammates $20 for Coffee Made in His Hotel Room

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2020

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) points during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler said Friday he's selling coffee out of his hotel room for $20 a cup inside the NBA's bubble at the Disney World complex near Orlando, Florida.  

Butler explained his entrepreneurial spirit in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols:

Heat teammate Meyers Leonard provided a breakdown of what's available for the one-size-fits-all price:

The offerings have apparently been a hit with coaches and players unhappy with the quality of coffee otherwise available inside the bubble.

"I think Jimmy's got all of it," Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters last month. "No, I'm just drinking the cheap stuff that's in my room. No, I miss the good coffee."

It's created an extra role for Butler aside from his main job as Miami's leading scorer.

The 30-year-old Houston native averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field across 58 appearances during the regular season. The Heat earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Butler and Co. will tip off their first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

