Cleveland's Terry Francona Was Hospitalized 10 Days with Staph Infection in Toe

Cleveland manager Terry Francona revealed he had an extended stay in the hospital during the offseason because of a staph infection.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Francona said he was in the hospital for 10 days with an infection in his toe and is currently using a crutch and walking boot to get around after doctors removed part of the bone.

"I wasn't all that mobile to begin with, so it's not necessarily really killing my mobility," Francona joked.

Francona has dealt with a number of health issues in recent years. He underwent a cardiac ablation in July 2017, which came after he had to leave the dugout in the middle of a June 13 game against the Texas Rangers after feeling lightheaded and having an increased heart rate.

Last season, Francona was only able to manage 14 games because of gastrointestinal issues and a blood clot. Cleveland president Chris Antonetti told reporters last October the team was expecting to have the 61-year-old back for the 2021 season.

Cleveland made the postseason last year with Sandy Alomar Jr. serving as interim manager. Alomar has been a coach with the organization since 2010 after playing with the team from 1990-2000.

Francona is entering his ninth season as Cleveland's manager. The team has made the postseason in four of the past five years and won three consecutive American League Central titles from 2016-18.