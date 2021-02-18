Kyrie Irving Available for Nets vs. Lakers After Recovery from Back Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Despite missing his last game because of lower back tightness, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is available for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Head coach Steve Nash said Irving played through his injury Monday but was considered "day-to-day." He missed the team's 128-124 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The point guard has missed 10 games in 2020-21 out of 30 for the Nets.

The six-time All-Star remains an impact player, averaging 28.3 points per game this season, which would be a career-high over a full year. He is also averaging 5.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest while knocking down 44.2 percent of his three-point attempts.

He can make a big difference for Brooklyn in a matchup that could be a preview of the NBA Finals.

Per FanDuel, the Lakers (+250) and Nets (+400) have the two best odds to win the championship this season.

The game also represents another battle between former teammates Irving and LeBron James.

Of course, both teams will be short-handed even with Irving's return. Kevin Durant was ruled out for the Nets with a hamstring strain, while Anthony Davis is still out with a calf strain.

