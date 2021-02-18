Where Carson Wentz Ranks Among All-Time Eagles QBs After Colts Trade

0 of 5

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Carson Wentz saga is officially over.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Eagles agreed to trade Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round selection that could improve to a first, provided Wentz hits certain performance thresholds.

Viewed as the team's long-term franchise quarterback at this time a year ago, Wentz saw his relationship with the Eagles sour to the point the team is paying an NFL-record $33.8 million dead-cap charge to rid itself of his contract. Jalen Hurts, who replaced a struggling Wentz last season, will likely be the team's starter.

With Wentz headed out of town, it's as good a time as any to explore the Eagles' history at quarterback. Or, shall we say, lack thereof.

After factoring in his career stats, playoff accomplishments and longevity, here's where Wentz sits among all Eagles quarterbacks since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.