Danny Ainge Says He Doesn't Think Celtics Are Good Enough to Win Championship

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

After the Boston Celtics suffered their 11th loss in 17 games Wednesday, general manager Danny Ainge offered a blunt assessment of the team's championship aspirations.

Appearing Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher and Rich (h/t Sean Deveney of Heavy.com), Ainge was asked if he thinks the Celtics are good enough to win a title.

"I do not," he answered.

