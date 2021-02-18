    Danny Ainge Says He Doesn't Think Celtics Are Good Enough to Win Championship

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2021

    Boston Celtics basketball general manager Danny Ainge speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Boston, to introduce the team's 2019 draft players. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    Elise Amendola/Associated Press

    After the Boston Celtics suffered their 11th loss in 17 games Wednesday, general manager Danny Ainge offered a blunt assessment of the team's championship aspirations.

    Appearing Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher and Rich (h/t Sean Deveney of Heavy.com), Ainge was asked if he thinks the Celtics are good enough to win a title.

    "I do not," he answered.

               

