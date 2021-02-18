Danny Ainge Says He Doesn't Think Celtics Are Good Enough to Win Championship

Danny Ainge Says He Doesn't Think Celtics Are Good Enough to Win ChampionshipFebruary 18, 2021
Elise Amendola/Associated Press
After the Boston Celtics suffered their 11th loss in 17 games Wednesday, general manager Danny Ainge offered a blunt assessment of the team's championship aspirations.
Appearing Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher and Rich (h/t Sean Deveney of Heavy.com), Ainge was asked if he thinks the Celtics are good enough to win a title.
"I do not," he answered.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Jaylen Brown: Celtics aren't as connected or physical as previous years