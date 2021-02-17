Yankees' Aaron Boone Says Pitching Rotation Has 'Championship-Caliber' Players

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Yankees opted for high-risk, high-reward players in the rotation, but manager Aaron Boone is excited about the possibilities.

New York signed Corey Kluber and traded for Jameson Taillon this offseason, filling out a rotation that Boone praised Wednesday, per Marly Rivera of ESPN:

"When you look at the names, and the guys and the track records, there's a lot of talented people. I think everyone can acknowledge that. I also acknowledge some of the risks and the questions that people will have when you bring in J-Mo [Taillon] and Corey, who haven't pitched a lot in the last couple of years. We feel like they're physically in a very good place and can be championship-caliber contributors to a team. But time will tell."

Kluber is a two-time Cy Young award winner, while Taillon was a highly touted prospect who seemingly reached his potential in 2018 with a career-best 3.20 ERA. Unfortunately, injuries have slowed both players down in recent years.

Taillon missed all of 2020 and made just seven starts in 2019 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Kluber dealt with a shoulder injury in his first start last season and finished with just one inning pitched.

Boone said both players are "ready to go," but it's difficult to predict what they will provide on the mound.

Adding the expected return of Luis Severino after his Tommy John surgery and the Yankees could have three players in the rotation who have combined for just 86 total innings since the start of the 2019 season and just one in the last year.

On the plus side, the Yankees have other options in the rotation, including ace Gerrit Cole. The three-time All-Star lived up to expectations in his first year with the team, going 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 73 innings.

Jordan Montgomery and Deivi Garcia also have plenty of upside to fill the rotation, while Michael King and Clarke Schmidt are among those fighting for a spot on the staff. Even if some of the players struggle, there are enough options to help the Yankees reach their goal of a World Series.

"As I look at our pitching staff, and what I believe is the potential of that staff and the depth of that staff, I feel like it's in a lot of ways as good as it's been certainly since I've been here," Boone said.