Twins Bench Coach Mike Bell Takes Indefinite Leave Because of Kidney Cancer

Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell has taken an indefinite leave of absence due to kidney cancer, the team announced on Wednesday.

Bell, 46, is the younger brother of Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell and the son of Buddy Bell. He was diagnosed with cancer during the offseason and had surgery to remove a growth in late January. He'll contribute to the club remotely as he recovers.

"Mike has handled this with great courage, and as I said before, he’s recovering, doing great and is looking for the next part of his recovery, which will take place at home in Arizona for the time being," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "But believe me, he’s already plotting his return back to the dugout and getting back with the guys and getting ready to go."

