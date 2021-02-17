    Twins Bench Coach Mike Bell Takes Indefinite Leave Because of Kidney Cancer

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 17, 2021

    FILE - This is a 2020 file photo showing Mike Bell of the Minnesota Twins baseball team. Twins bench coach Mike Bell has taken an indefinite leave from the team because of kidney cancer. The 46-year-old Bell had surgery to remove the growth on Jan. 28, shortly after being diagnosed. He's been recovering at home with his family in Arizona. “He’s also very, very optimistic and also very encouraged and waiting for his return to the dugout,
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell has taken an indefinite leave of absence due to kidney cancer, the team announced on Wednesday.  

    Bell, 46, is the younger brother of Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell and the son of Buddy Bell. He was diagnosed with cancer during the offseason and had surgery to remove a growth in late January. He'll contribute to the club remotely as he recovers. 

    "Mike has handled this with great courage, and as I said before, he’s recovering, doing great and is looking for the next part of his recovery, which will take place at home in Arizona for the time being," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "But believe me, he’s already plotting his return back to the dugout and getting back with the guys and getting ready to go."

       

