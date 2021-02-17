    Porto Stun Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus 2-1 in 1st Leg of UCL Round-of-16 Tie

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2021

    Porto's Moussa Marega, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between FC Porto and Juventus at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)
    Luis Vieira/Associated Press

    FC Porto had a dream start to the Champions League knockout stage with a 2-1 win over Juventus.

    Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega got on the scoresheet for Porto, which opened each half with an early goal to grab a stunning lead in the two-legged round-of-16 matchup.

    Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless Wednesday at Estadio do Dragao in his home country of Portugal, leaving Juventus with an uphill battle to advance.

    The trip to the quarterfinal will be decided in the second leg March 9 at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy.

    The first leg couldn't have began any worse for Juve, which conceded the opening goal in just over a minute.

    Rodrigo Bentancur was trying to pass it back to the keeper but it was Mehdi Taremi who found the ball for the quick score.

    The second half saw a similar start as Moussa Marega scored for Porto in a matter of seconds after intermission.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Wilson Manafa dribbled through the defense and no one marked Marega for what became an easy goal.

    While the defensive mistakes contributed to the goals, Juventus had nothing going offensively either with little creativity in the final third.

    Porto controlled only 35 percent of possession but they were happy to stay back with a compact line to prevent any looks at the net.

    The Italians only had one shots on goal in the first half and three in the first 80 minutes before a late charge.

    Federico Chiesa came through with a clutch goal for Juve in the 82nd minute to keep hope alive.

    The Serie A club couldn't complete the comeback, but the away goal could be extremely valuable going into the second leg.

    Porto is sometimes overlooked in this event compared to the clubs from the bigger leagues across Europe, but the squad showed Wednesday it can compete with the best in the world. Juventus will need to improve in all areas in order to survive this difficult test.

    Related

      Neymar's PSG Deal Confirmed by Qatari Media

      Neymar's PSG Deal Confirmed by Qatari Media
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Neymar's PSG Deal Confirmed by Qatari Media

      Colin Millar
      via Football Espana

      Bournemouth Want Henry as Next Manager

      Arsenal legend has been managing CF Montreal since 2019

      Bournemouth Want Henry as Next Manager
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Bournemouth Want Henry as Next Manager

      Ben Fisher
      via the Guardian

      Winners, Losers from Tuesday's UCL Action

      Mbappe runs the show at the Camp Nou, while Liverpool gets a confidence-building win

      Winners, Losers from Tuesday's UCL Action
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Winners, Losers from Tuesday's UCL Action

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Mbappe Shows Barca Chose the Wrong French Wonderkid

      Mbappe Shows Barca Chose the Wrong French Wonderkid
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mbappe Shows Barca Chose the Wrong French Wonderkid

      Jonathan Wilson
      via the Guardian