Trevor Bauer's $102M Dodgers Contract: Details on Annual Salary, Opt-Outs, More

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Full details of Trevor Bauer's three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers have been made available.

The Dodgers officially announced Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract on Feb. 11.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the contract includes annual salaries of $28 million in 2021 and $32 million in 2022 and 2023 with opt-outs after the first and second years:

Bauer's deal is unique because of the flexibility it affords both the player and team. He's 30 years old and coming off winning the National League Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020.

Based on the $10 million signing bonus and $2 million buyout if Bauer opts out at the end of this season, he can earn up to $40 million in 2021 and $85 million over the next two seasons.

Per MLB.com's Matt Kelly and Sarah Langs, Bauer will be the highest-paid player in MLB this season and next year if he plays the first two years of the deal.

While the deal affords Bauer plenty of financial security if he gets hurt or struggles, it also allows him to potentially return to free agency at the ages of 31 and 32. The Dodgers, meanwhile, maintain long-term flexibility.

Bauer hit the market at the perfect time after his season with the Reds. The UCLA alum led the NL with a 1.73 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in 73 innings over 11 starts.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Dodgers are loaded with starting pitching, including Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw, so they don't need Bauer to pitch at an elite level if they want to repeat as World Series champions. But they may become unstoppable if he does.